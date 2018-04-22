YEREVAN. – After the meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan, the protesters led by opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan started their march towards Erebuni administrative district.

As reported earlier, during a meeting with the opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan, Serzh Sargsyan said opposition leader’s intention to discuss his resignation is a blackmail against the state and the authorities.

“I do not want to continue the conversation,” he said before leaving the scene.

Pashinyan, in his turn, said that the protest actions will continue until Armenian Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan resigns.