YEREVAN. – The situation is tense at Republic Square, the central square in Yerevan.

A large number of police forces have been deployed to the square, numerous activists are being detained.

Protesters are marching along the streets and are divided in three large groups.

Earlier in the day protesters and police clashed on Artsakh Street in Erebuni district. Police used special means and took away MPs NIkol Pashinyan, Sasun Mikaelyan and Ararat Mirzoyan. Numerous activists were detained in Erebuni district.