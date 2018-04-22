YEREVAN. – Armenian Police announced they decision to disperse the demonstrators, Armenia Police press service reported.

According to the statement, the demonstrators must fulfill their duties within the law and leave the venue of the rally when the police try to end the demonstration.

“Unless the protesters do so, the police has the right to detain demonstrators and use force. We ask the demonstrators to fulfill these duties and other legitimate demands of police officers,” the statement said.

Police used force against protesters on Artsakh Street and detained dozens of activists. In another statement police said MP Nikol Pashinyan, Ararat Mirzoyan and Sasun Mikaelyan “were taken forcibly”.

On Sunday morning Armenian Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan and MP Nikol Pashinyan had a short meeting in Marriott hotel. In response to Pashinyan’s remark about intention to discuss the conditions of his resignation, Serzh Sarsgyan accused the politician of blackmail and left the hotel.