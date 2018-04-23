Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras ruled out any compromisetrade-off with Turkey in efforts to secure the release of two detained Greek soldiers, Reuters reported.
According to him, Turkey "looks like a country ... at risk of losing its orientation and moving away from its European targets."
He noted that there could be no quid pro quo in the efforts to secure the release of the Greek soldiers.
“We reject, in the most categorical manner, unacceptable preconditions,” he said.
The soldiers were arrested in March after crossing a densely forested part of the border in bad weather and face charges of illegal entry in Turkey. Ankara has also been angered by Athens’ refusal to extradite eight Turkish commandos seeking asylum in Greece..