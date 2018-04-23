YEREVAN.- Armenian President Armen Sarkissian on Monday signed executive orders, whereby four ministers have been reappointed to their posts.
Accordingly, Hrachya Rostomyan is appointed Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs, Levon Mkrtchyan - Minister of Education and Science, Vahan Martirosyan - Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies, Artsvik Minasyan - Minister of Nature Protection.
Earlier it was reported that Levon Altunyan was appointed Minister of Healthcare, Artem Asatryan- Minister of Labor and Social affairs, Hranush Hakobyan- Minister of Diaspora, and Ashot Manukyan- Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources.