YEREVAN. – Senior officials of Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) on Tuesday visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia, on the 103rd anniversary of this tragedy (PHOTOS).

Acting Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, National Assembly Chairman Ara Babloyan, President Armen Sarkissian, acting Deputy PM Armen Gevorgyan, Supreme Judicial Council Chairman Gagik Harutyunyan, several acting ministers, Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan, and Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II placed flowers in memory of the Genocide victims.

The clergy, led by the Catholicos, performed a requiem ceremony.