YEREVAN. – Dutch State Secretary of Finance Menno Snel attended the commemoration of the Armenian Genocide in Yerevan.

This is the first time a member of the Dutch government was present at Tsitsernakaberd after the Dutch parliament approved the motion recognizing the Armenian Genocide earlier this year.

The Dutch official was accompanied by Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian.

From now on, a Dutch Minister or State Secretary will attend the commemoration every five years.