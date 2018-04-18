Dutch State Secretary Menno Snel of Finance will attend the commemoration of the Armenian Genocide in Yerevan.

This is the first time a member of the Dutch government will be present at the commemoration. From now on, a Dutch Minister or State Secretary will attend the commemoration every five years, NL Times writes quoting RTL Nieuws reports.

In February, lawmakers in the lower house of the Dutch parliament approved the motion recognizing the Armenian Genocide.

The Kamer also demanded that the government send a representative to the commemoration of the genocide, and the government agreed.

According to NL Times, after the Kamer recognized the Armenian genocide, Turkish media targeted five Dutch parliamentarians who have a Turkish background. Turkish website En Son Haber published their names and photos under the headline: "The five Turks who have betrayed the motherland".