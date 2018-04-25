Twitter has updated terms of privacy policy ahead of new EU data privacy laws, Twitter said in a statement.
“We believe you should always know what data we collect from you and how we use it, and that you should have meaningful control over both. As part of our ongoing commitment to transparency, and in preparation for new data protection laws that take effect next month, we’re updating our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy to empower you to make the best decisions about the information that you share with us,” the statement reads.
New EU data privacy laws will enter into force on May 25, 2018.
The new regulations require the company to establish consumer-oriented settings for the protection of personal data.
Up to €20 million, or 4% of the worldwide annual revenue of the prior financial year, whichever is higher, will be issued for infringements.