Doctors are not concerned by the health condition of Charles Aznavour, who on Wednesday felt ill during the rehearsal before his concert in Saint Petersburg, Russia.
Those close to the world-renowned French Armenian singer informed about the aforesaid, reported Russian News Agency TASS.
“The Maestro had a back pain, and therefore they had to cancel the concert,” said the French interlocutor of this news agency. “Doctors conducted an examination. They told us that it was a muscle spasm. So there is nothing severe.
“Now he is already in the hotel, he is resting.”
Those close to Aznavour informed that the concert in Saint Petersburg has been rescheduled for April next year, since he is already booked for the rest of this year.
Charles Aznavour is scheduled to perform at the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow on Saturday. There is no information at this time as to whether this concert will be rescheduled, too.