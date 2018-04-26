YEREVAN. – A one-year-old boy, who was injured in a traffic accident in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan, on Thursday died in hospital

Police informed Armenian News-NEWS.am that a Mercedes had gone off road and crashed into a concrete barrier.

The driver, his two passengers, and their one-year-old son had suffered injuries and were rushed to hospital.

The baby, however, died in hospital on Thursday.

It was found out that the Mercedes was hit from behind by an Opel, and as a result, the Mercedes had gone off road.

The driver of the Opel had fled the scene.

Several hours after the accident, however, this driver turned himself in to the police.

An investigation is underway.