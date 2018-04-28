All representatives of the Armenian parliament confirmed at the meeting with Russian deputies the desire to maintain allied relations with Russia, said the chair of the State Duma committee on CIS affairs, Eurasian integration and relations with compatriots Leonid Kalashnikov.
His remark came after the meeting with the Armenian parliamentarians.
“Each faction has its own understanding, and they fit into one good paradigm,” TASS reported quoting Kalashnikov.
“All Armenian parliamentarians, as well as acting Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan confirmed that the preservation of allied relations with Russia and all integration groups are their priority.”
According to him, Russian deputies met with Yelq factions, ARF, RPA and Tsarukyan bloc on April 28. The delegations also held a meeting with Karen Karapetyan.
“We just wanted to hear how Karapetyan, as well as factions, see the resolution of the current situation in Armenia,” the deputy said.