YEREVAN. – An adjustment of mutual allied relations will be very useful in military security within the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

Candidate for Prime Minister, opposition movement leader, Civil Contract Party Political Council member, and National Assembly (NA) “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan on Monday said the aforementioned during his talk with members of the NA faction of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia.

“At this time there are matters that are open for the Armenian society,” Pashinyan noted, in particular. “We need to record relations mutually, so that expectations will be equivalent, too.”

In his words, Armenian-Russian relations are strategic; a reality which we are taking into account.

“There were no major references to foreign policy during our movement,” Nikol Pashinyan added. “We have stated that there is no geopolitical context in the movement; that it’s focused on domestic political issues.”

He stressed yet again that even though they have not set an objective in terms of Armenia’s withdrawing from the Eurasian Economic Union and the CSTO, this does not mean that everything is ideal.

“There are numerous problems,” Nikol Pashinyan said, in particular. “And we need to raise all those matters not for conflicts, but to make the organization even stronger.

“There should be a mutual clarification of obligations; obligations are not unilateral.”