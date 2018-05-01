YEREVAN. – “My Step” initiative leader Nikol Pashinyan was not elected a Prime Minister.
During the vote on May 1 the candidate nominated by Yelk faction received 45 votes “for” and 56 “against”.
“The decision was not approved. We will meet on the matter in seven days,” speaker of the Armenian parliament Ara Babloyan said.
The only MP from RPA to vote for Nikol Pashinyan’s candidacy was Feliks Tsolakyan. RPA faction member Grigor Avalyan and Tsarukyan faction members Ishkhan Zakaryan and Melik Manukyan were absent from the special session.
The next election of the Prime Minister is set for May 8 when the candidates will be nominated by 1/3 of the overall number of deputies. Unless PM is elected, National Assembly will be dissolved.