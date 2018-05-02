STEPANAKERT. – In accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh Republic), the OSCE Mission on Thursday will conduct a planned monitoring of the ceasefire regime on the Line of Contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, to the southeast from Talish village of the Martakert Region of Artsakh.
From the positions of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh, the monitoring will be held by Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) and Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova), field assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO); Martin Schuster (Germany), staff member of the Office of the CiO Personal Representative; and Colonel Vladimir Minarik (Slovakia), Head of the OSCE High-Level Planning Group (HLPG).
The authorities of the Republic of Artsakh have expressed their readiness to assist in holding the monitoring and to ensure the safety of the OSCE Mission members.