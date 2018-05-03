The US is ready to cooperate with the new government of Armenia after it is formed, State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert said, the VOA reported.

She noted that the political processes in Armenia are the internal political affair of the country, its people and members of the parliament. According to her, they are sure that the situation will be settled peacefully, in accordance with the Armenian Constitution.

As a partner and the friendly country of Armenia, the US always encouraged constructive dialogue overcome the political impasse, she noted.