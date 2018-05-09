STEPANAKERT. – I am ready to conduct negotiations with the President of Azerbaijan, within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group, and on the resolution of the Karabakh conflict

New Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday stated the aforementioned at his talk with President Bako Sahakyan of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), in Artsakh, informed the Armenian News-NEWS.am reporter.

Pashinyan stressed, however, that the current format of negotiations along the lines of the OSCE Minsk Group cannot be considered full as long as Artsakh does not participate in it. As per the new Armenian PM, this is one of the reasons why these negotiations do not yield the expected results.

Also, he highlighted the need for the Armenian diaspora to also be engaged in the international recognition of Artsakh.

“We are committed to a pacific settlement of the issue, and we condemn any manifestation of aggression,” Pashinyan emphasized. “There is no doubt that the [Armenian] government will make every effort toward the settlement of the conflict, and proceeding from the interests of the people of Artsakh.”

President Sahakyan, for his part, noted that owing to assistance by Armenia and the Armenian diaspora, the people of Artsakh have surmounted many hardships.