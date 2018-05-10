YEREVAN. – The participants in Thursday’s demonstration outside the Yerevan Municipality building in the capital city of Armenia, and who are demanding the resignation of Mayor Taron Margaryan, have closed off the street across and the area around the city hall building.

They also demand the dissolution of the current municipal council, whose majority comprises members of the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA).

Even though the police asked the protesters to reopen the road because a huge traffic jam had occurred, they did not reopen it.

As reported earlier, a protest is staged Thursday outside the Yerevan Municipality building.

According to the respective press release by the initiative group of this demonstration, they demand the resignation of Mayor Taron Margaryan and the dissolution of the current municipal council.

“A statement-demand substantiating Taron Margaryan’s resignation will be presented during the rally,” the press release reads, in particular. “Also, an ‘Open Loudspeaker’ will operate, whereby the citizens will present the illegalities, the financial misuse committed by Taron Margaryan and the RPA [members of the Yerevan] Council of Elders, and the numerous unresolved problems that exist in the capital city.”

Members of the “Way Out” (Yelk) faction at the city council have joined the picketers.

But the initiators of this protest noted that their demonstration has no connection with new Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, or his political team.