The evacuation process of terrorists unwilling to settle their cases along with their families from the towns of Yelda, Babila and Beit Sahm, south of Damascus has been totally completed.

SANA military reporter said that the last batch of buses carrying dozens of terrorists along with their families has been evacuated from the three towns to become free from terrorism synchronizing with the Syrian army’s operations to eliminate terrorists in al-Hajar al-Aswad area in order to declare south Damascus free from terrorism.

According to Damascus Countryside Police Command, police units are ready to enter the three towns as of tomorrow to restore security and stability, protect civilians and their properties and provide necessary services to them.

SANA reporter noted that the settlement of the legal status of those who are willing to stay after handing over their weapons will start after a while and state-owned institutions will resume work in the three towns