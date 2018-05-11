YEREVAN. – The new Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Thursday had a telephonic conversation with his Georgian colleague Giorgi Kvirikashvili. The phone talk took place on the initiative of the Armenian side.
The interlocutors lauded the close and good neighborly relations between the two countries as well as the positive dynamics of their development, press office of the government of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. Also, they expressed their readiness to make the partnership between Armenia and Georgia grow deeper.
In addition, PMs Pashinyan and Kvirikashvili reached an agreement on meeting in the near future.