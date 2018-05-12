United Nations (UN) Secretary-General António Guterres has issued a congratulatory message to Nikol Pashinyan on being elected Prime Minister of Armenia.

Guterres noted that during this significant period of peaceful changes in Armenia, he hopes that the Armenian government under Pashinyan’s leadership will be able to justify the people’s expectations for reforms, including the strengthening of law and democratic institutions, and will make efforts to address the current socioeconomic challenges, press office of the government of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. He added that the United Nations, as well as the UN Armenia team, stand ready to provide assistance in this regard.

Also, Guterres recalled that the UN firmly and consistently supports the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs’ important efforts aimed at resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict through peace talks. He expressed the hope that these efforts will receive a greater impetus at this sensitive period for the peaceful settlement, and will bring positive results which will help establish lasting peace and prosperity for all peoples in the South Caucasus.