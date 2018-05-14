Within the framework of the summit of the council of heads of state of the member countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia on Monday met with President Igor Dodon of Moldova, in Sochi, Russia.
Pashinyan stated that Armenia is ready to develop political and economic relations with Moldova.
President Dodon, for his part, congratulated Pashinyan for becoming the PM of Armenia, and noted that Moldova-Armenia bilateral relations are developing with dynamism.
“I expect that our mutually beneficial relations will be strengthened in the future, too, and for the benefit of both countries,” he stressed.
The PM Nikol Pashinyan-led Armenian delegation is in Sochi on a working visit, and to attend the regular meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council—the highest supranational body of the EAEU.
The EAEU comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.