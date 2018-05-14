YEREVAN. – Russian leader Vladimir Putin said his country considers Armenia its closest partner and ally in the region.

His comment came ahead of his first meeting with newly elected Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Sochi.

Putin congratulated Pashinyan on his election and named Armenia the closest partner.

“This is also related to economic interaction and security issues,” he said, adding that Russia is Armenia’s leading trade and economic partner. “Russian investments make around 35 percent of all foreign investments in Armenia. The volume of trade turnover stands at 25 percent, while imports of Armenia's agricultural products are growing, namely a 38-percent growth was recorded last month. This is a very good dynamic, which we hope to preserve and to multiply”.

President of Russia wished Pashinyan success in his new position and expressed hope that the relations will develop, including through international cooperation.

“In particular, in the UN, where Armenia and Russia have always supported each other, as well as within regional organizations,” he added.