The strategic cooperation between Armenia and Russia is not subject to discussion, there is a consensus on this matter, and no one doubts the importance of these relations.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday said the aforementioned at his talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin, in Sochi, Russia.

Pashinyan noted that he plans to give a new impetus to political and economic collaboration between the two countries.

Also, he stressed the importance of technico-military cooperation as well as of collaboration in several other domains, including tourism.

In addition, the PM lauded Moscow’s position during the recent political crisis in Armenia, and he highlighted that this position was very “constructive.”

Nikol Pashinyan added that he is very impressed with Russia’s progress in military industry.