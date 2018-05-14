There are no and will be no problems in the relations between Belarus and Armenia, said Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko on Monday at a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the margins of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Sochi.

“I have been waiting for this meeting. I am not sure that we will have enough time to discuss all issues existing in the world and around us in detail. I do not think there will be any problems in our relations,” BELTA reported quoting Lukashenko.

Belarus President expressed his readiness to inform Pashinyan over the development of Belarus-Armenian relations and the EEC activities.

“It is very important for me to tell you about Belarus and our attitude to the fraternal Armenian people and to your state. Therefore, this meeting is very important. You have coped with the situation with dignity, it is very good. We are happy for you,” Lukashenko said.

According to Lukashenko, he discussed the latest developments in Yerevan with President Armen Sarkissian and decided to send Belarusian reporters to Armenia for an objective coverage of the events.

“I am grateful to him, to you, and to your people. Our journalists met with the representatives of your staff and got an objective picture,” the head of state said.

Lukashenko once again congratulated Nikol Pashinyan on becoming Armenian Prime Minister and wished him success in this position.

“You can count on us as usual. Our policy in the relation to the very close people of Armenia will never change. I promise. It will be as constructive and friendly as it is now,” the president assured.