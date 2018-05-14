Leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states have agreed to grant observer status to Moldova, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, opening a broad meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, TASS reported.

"I would like to point to our decision to establish observer status at the EAEU," he said, summarizing the results of the Council’s private meeting. "We have agreed to grant such status to the Republic of Moldova," Putin added.

In this connection, the Russian leader extended a welcome to Moldovan President Igor Dodon who joined the meeting. "We expect that as an observer state, the Republic of Moldova will actively participate in our union’s activities," Putin said. "We are ready to consider applications of other countries, first and foremost, our CIS neighbors," he added.

Putin also pointed out that the private meeting had passed "not without debate." "But we managed to come to common solutions," he said.