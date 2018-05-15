YEREVAN. – Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan believes the National Assembly will approve government’s program.

“No one has to yield to temptation of giving wrong assessment of political situation,” he told reporters in the parliament on Tuesday.

Asked about the timing of early parliamentary election, he said: “I think, this year”.

Speaking about young age of the Cabinet members, Pashinyan said he was also told that he is too young and inexperienced.

“We open new chapter in our country. I think the makeup of the government is well balanced,” PM said, adding that he is confident that the government will work efficiently.