The new Foreign Minister of Armenia, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, on Wednesday received a Swedish parliamentary delegation, led by Deputy Speaker Björn Söder of the Riksdag (parliament) of Sweden.
First, Mnatsakanyan underscored the Swedish parliamentary delegation’s visit to Armenia, and stressed that Sweden is an important partner of Armenia.
Söder, for his part, congratulated Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on his appointment as the FM of Armenia, and expressed the hope that Armenian-Swedish relations will further deepen and expand during Mnatsakanyan tenure.
FM Mnatsakanyan presented the most recent developments that occurred in Armenia, and the steps being taken by the country’s new government which enjoys public support.
Armenian-Swedish cooperation as well as the avenues for their collaboration within international platforms were on the agenda of their talk.
In addition, the FM thanked for Armenian Genocide’s recognition by the Swedish parliament in 2010.
Also, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Björn Söder highlighted last year’s signing of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement between Armenia and the European Union (EU). In this connection, they attached importance to this document’s swift ratification by the Swedish parliament, and the Riksdag MPs assured that they will do their best to conclude this process as soon as possible.
Separately, the Armenian FM briefed the Swedish parliamentary delegation on the ongoing joint efforts by Armenia and the OSCE Minsk Group co-chair countries (Russia, US, and France) toward achieving a pacific resolution to the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict.