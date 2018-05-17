YEREVAN. – Armenia continues to be faithful to the pacific settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict, said Tigran Balayan, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia, speaking to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“Armenia continues to remain committed to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict’s solely peaceful settlement based on the proposals by the co-chair countries [Russia, US, and France] within the framework of the co-chairmanship of the OSCE Minsk Group,” stressed Balayan. “For that, the arrangements, which were made at a high level after Azerbaijan’s aggression in 2016, need to be implemented.”

To note, however, Azerbaijan refuses to carry out the aforesaid arrangements.