YEREVAN. – The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, received CEO Giovanni Rubini of Renco S.p.A. of Italy.

They reflected on the implementation of an investment program for the construction of a new thermal power plant nearby the Yerevan Thermal Power Plant, press office of the government informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In this connection, Rubini noted that with this investment program estimated at close to $300mn, a 250-megawatt-capacity thermal power plant is planned to built and put into operation within 25 to 28 months. As per the Renco company CEO, this will enable to produce low-cost electricity in Armenia.

“We are ready to start the implementation of the project as soon as possible,” he added. “About 1,000 new jobs are expected to be created during construction.”

PM Pashinyan, for his part, welcomed the implementation of this investment program. “We are interested in the presented project,” he stressed, in particular. Also, he proposed to coordinate the project promotion activities with the relevant departments.

The interlocutors expressed the hope that as a result of effective cooperation between the Armenian and this Italian company, new investment projects will be implemented in Armenia.