YEREVAN. – Armenia is a party involved in the conflict, Deputy Foreign Minister Shavarsh Kocharyan told reporters on Thursday in Parliament.

His remark came in response to the recent statements of Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan and former Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan.

Kocharyan recalled the 1994 ceasefire agreement was signed both by Artsakh and Azerbaijan.

“I do not want to comment on this issue. I consider this discourse to be dangerous,” the Deputy Foreign Minister added.

He noted that Azerbaijan has claims for Sevan and Zangezur.

“These statements are not new. They [Azerbaijan] are not only talking, but are acting. From this point of view, Armenia is involved in the conflict. However, it is obvious that the main parties to the conflict are Artsakh and Azerbaijan,” Shavarsh Kocharyan said.

According to him, the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group will arrive in Armenia in June to get acquainted with the new government and newly appointed Armenian Foreign Minister.

During the recent statements, PM Nikol Pashinyan said Armenia is a party to the negotiations, while former minister Vigen Sargsyan emphasized that Armenia is a party to negotiations, and the parties to the conflict are Artsakh and Azerbaijan.