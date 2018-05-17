European Union Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker announced Thursday that the bloc plans to reactivate a law that would seek to block European companies from complying with any sanctions the US would reintroduce against Iran, DW reported.
Juncker's announcement came during the second day of an EU reunion in the Bulgarian capital, Sofia, which had already been marked by sharp criticism from European leaders over American President Donald Trump's decision to pull the US out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.
In Thursday's announcement, Juncker said: "As the European Commission we have the duty to protect European companies. We now need to act and this is why we are launching the process to activate the 'blocking statute' from 1996."
He added that European leaders "also decided to allow the European Investment Bank to facilitate European companies' investment in Iran" and said the Commission would continue to cooperate with Iran.