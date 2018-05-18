Israel systematically violates Palestinians’ human rights, 1.9 million residents of the Gaza Strip “caged in a toxic slum from birth to death,” U.N. human rights chief Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein said on Friday.
Israeli security forces had killed 60 Palestinians last Monday, Reuters reported quoting Hussein.
“Nobody has been made safer by the horrific events of the past week,” he said adding “end the occupation, and the violence and insecurity will largely disappear.”
As reported earlier, over 60 Palestinian were killed and more than 2,700 injured in protests on Israel-Gaza Strip border on Monday. Palestinians hold strikes in the Gaza Strip to protest the inauguration of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem. Israel, in its turn, claims that it is "not a protest demonstration" but “organised terrorist activity” by Hamas.