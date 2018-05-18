STEPANAKERT. – A Memorandum of Cooperation was signed Thursday between Martakert town of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) and Bourj Hammoud town of Lebanon. The signing ceremony took place at the Municipality of Bourj Hammoud.
The document was signed by Martakert Mayor Misha Gyurjyan and Mayor of Bourj Hammoud Mardig Boghossian, the Artsakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
In particular, the memorandum states that aiming at the establishment of social, economic, tourism, and cultural relations between the two towns as well as realizing that cooperation between the towns can contribute to the strengthening of regional stability and peace, the sides agree to establish and maintain official relations, launch joint projects, and conclude agreements for ensuring the implementation of programs developed in various domains of activity.