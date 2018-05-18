German Chancellor Angela Merkel has arrived in Sochi to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin.
At the entrance to President’s residence, Merkel met PM Dmitry Medvedev and wished him good luck in the work of the new government speaking Russian, KP reporter wrote on Telegram.
Earlier, spokesperson for Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that Putin and Merkel will discuss Nord Stream 2 as well as international and regional issues, including Syrian and Ukrainian conflicts.
Both leaders will give the official press conference at the end of the talks, Peskov added.