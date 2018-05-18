At least 32 people have been injured after two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel on the Manhattan side at 9.50am, Daily Mail reported.

The New York City Fire Department said that 31 people have been transported to the hospital with minor injuries, while seven people suffered serious, non life-threatening injuries. One passenger refused to be treated at the hospital.

One New Jersey Transit bus rear-ended another while exiting the tube at the end of rush hour Friday morning, according to Port Authority.

The collision happened at the entrance of the center tube of the tunnel that connects New York City and New Jersey.

As of now traffic delays are 10 minutes for those traveling to New York and 20 minutes for those traveling to New Jersey, according to Port Authority.