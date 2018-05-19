YEREVAN. – The number of service cars in the state system of the Republic of Armenia (RA) is more than one thousand, whereas there are solely 50 service cars in Great Britain, and 23—in Denmark, according to Zhoghovurd (People) newspaper.

“And this [is the case], when after the two former Prime Ministers—Hovik Abrahamyan and Karen Karapetyan—declared about reducing the number of service cars.

“Zhoghovurd daily has learned from official documents that (…) the administration which has the most [number of service] cars is the RA Prosecutor General’s Office, with 92 automobiles,” wrote Zhoghovurd.