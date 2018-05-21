YEREVAN. – Turkish Policy in BSEC Parliamentary Assembly is directed against both Russia and Armenia, member of the Armenian delegation to the PABSEC, Tsarukyan bloc secretary Vahe Enfiajyan told reporters at the National Assembly on Monday.
“In fact, our delegation has repeatedly managed to prevent various undesirable processes and statements,” Enfiajyan assured.
Another member of the delegation, secretary of Yelk parliamentary faction, Gevorg Gorgisyan added that the Turkish side is trying to push ahead some issues exclusively within its political interests.
According to him, PABSEC is an economical organization, so it should not handle political issues.
As reported earlier, the summit of Parliament Speakers dedicating to the 25th anniversary of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization was held in Istanbul on May 15.