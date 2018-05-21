YEREVAN. – Armenian President, Armen Sarkissian received on Monday President Demetris Syllouris of the House of Representatives of Cyprus.

First, Sarkissian noted that the best result of the historical friendship between the two peoples is the existing full mutual understanding and mutual assistance between Armenia and Cyprus, press office of the President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Syllouris, for his part, stated that the two peoples always based themselves on universal values and principles and that it is also thanks to this that they have managed to withstand all ordeals.

The interlocutors shared the view that Armenian-Cypriot relations have great potential for development.

Also, President Sarkissian expressed gratitude to the Cypriot authorities and the people for being one of the first to recognize Armenian Genocide and providing asylum to many Armenians who survived this tragedy.

In addition, they underscored the need for the European Union (EU) member countries’ ratification and subsequent implementation of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement which Armenia has signed with the EU.

Separately, speaker Syllouris expressed Cyprus’ support to the ongoing Nagorno-Karabakh peace talks. President Sarkissian, in turn, lauded the respective constructive and balanced position of Cyprus.