YEREVAN. – Karabakh will become a party to talks sooner or later, and this was even declared by the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, Deputy Foreign Minister Shavarsh Kocharyan said in the parliament on Tuesday.
It is obviously impossible to find any solution without participation of one of the parties, namely without Nagorno-Karabakh.
“Non-participation of Karabakh is conditioned by Azerbaijan’s counteractions. On the other hand, the Co-Chairs realize well that Armenia cannot hold talks instead of Karabakh,” Kocharyan said