Ukrainian withdrawal from the CIS will have a negative impact on ordinary citizens of the country, the spokeswoman for Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova told reporters on Wednesday.
Kiev considers Ukrainian withdrawal from CIS the only opportunity to develop relations with the EU, while the CIS did not hinder this process, but, on the contrary, strengthened Ukrainian potential, RIA Novosti reported quoting Zakharova.
According to her, Ukrainian authorities’ actions are politicized and aimed at a complete breakdown of the country's connection with Russia and CIS.
Over the past four years, Ukraine “has not paid a penny to CIS bodies unified budget,” which led to significant financial difficulties in the work of the organization, the spokeswoman said.
On May 19, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko decided to recall the country's representatives from all CIS statutory bodies, and today Ukrainian leader’s administration issued a decree to terminate some international treaties concluded within the organization.