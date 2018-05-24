YEREVAN. – At the end of Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the new government of Armenia, the Minister of Labor and Social Affairs, Mane Tandilyan, reflected on the procedures for granting people disability status as well changing and terminating status in the country, and she pointed to the irregularities in these procedures.

In this connection, Minister of Finance Atom Janjughazyan stressed that each and every relevant amnesty had an assumed impact on this matter.

And Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan immediately jumped in.

“It should be taken into consideration that the SRC [the State Revenue Committee] has been tasked that the revenue parts of the [state] budget must be substantially increased,” he said, in particular. “We all know that there is a gigantic shadow economy in Armenia, and our relevant [government] bodies must work and bring this shadow economy out to the bright area.

“We [Armenia] have money; it’s just that our money isn’t where it should be.”