YEREVAN. – Movses Hakobyan has been dismissed from the post of the chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces.
Earlier in the day PM Nikol Pashinyan said Movses Hakobyan will be dismissed in connection with his going on to another job.
“The decision was made in a climate of mutual agreement,” Pashinyan added. “New appointment—[and together] with [incumbent chief] Mr. Movses Hakobyan—of the chief of the General Staff will be take place today, by the end of the day.
“Tomorrow, the new chief of the General Staff will be introduced to the armed forces.