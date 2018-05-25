YEREVAN. – The top priority for the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict should be the resumption of talks under the auspices of teh OSCE Minsk Group, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan told reporters on Friday.

Asked to comment on the US President Donald Trump’s statement over the need to settle Karabakh conflict as soon as possible, the Minister noted: “We all hope for an early settlement, but it should reflect our interests and goals. Of course, we are talking about a compromise, but it is first of all based on interests and goals, freedom of will expression and security of Artsakh people.”

Official Yerevan maintains contact with the co-chairs and had telephone talks with the Russian Foreign Minister, said Mnatsakanyan adding that French Foreign Minister and the US delegation with visit Armenia in the near future.

Asked whether Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting is expected, or there are either terms for this meeting, or the meeting of a foreign ministers, Mnatsakanyan said: “no”.