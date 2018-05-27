YEREVAN.- World-famous singer and composer Elton John, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, as well as CEO and President of Starkey Hearing Technology, William Austin visited Hayk and Elza Titizian Children’s Rehabilitation Center and handed out about 100 hearing aids to Armenian children with hearing problems.
Within only three days (May 27-29) Starkey Hearing Technologies will hand out 2500 hearing aids to 1300 patients from the different areas of Armenia, both to children, and adults.
Earlier it was reported that the 71-year-old singer arrived in Yerevan as part of a charity mission initiated by the Starkey Hearing Foundation.