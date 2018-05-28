YEREVAN. – The Foreign Affairs Minister of Armenia, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, on Monday received Bridget Brink, Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs at the US Department of State.

Mnatsakanyan noted that Armenia attaches great importance to collaboration with the US, and stressed that his country aims to further develop the Armenian-American partnership, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Brink, for her part, expressed good wishes on the centenary of the First Republic of Armenia, and readiness to take joint practical steps with the new administration of Armenia—and geared towards making Armenian-American relations grow deeper.

The interlocutors underscored the high-level visits, and exchanged views on the avenues for the expansion of bilateral political discourse and further increasing of trade and economic ties between the two countries.

In addition, a special reflection was made to cultural initiatives.

Several regional and international matters also were on the agenda of this talk.

Separately, Armenia’s FM highlighted the US’ ongoing efforts, together with the other OSCE Minsk Group co-chair countries—Russia and France, for a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict, and he reaffirmed Armenia’s commitment to the pacific resolution of this conflict.