YEREVAN. – The new Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Monday received Bridget Brink, Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs at the US Department of State.

Pashinyan underscored the development of relations with the US, and stressed that the Armenian government looks toward the development of cooperation, the staff of the PM informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. Also, Pashinyan highlighted that the fight against corruption as well as the implementation of administration and legal reforms is a priority for the new authorities of Armenia.

Brink, for her part, congratulated Nikol Pashinyan on his election as PM, and expressed good wishes on the centennial of the First Republic of Armenia. She added that the US stands ready to take steps toward deepening and further developing collaboration with Armenia. In addition, Brink welcomed the PM’s stated commitment to fight corruption and offered continued US support for anti-corruption effort.

The interlocutors reflected also on the Nagorno-Karabakh peace talks as well as on promoting American investments in Armenia’s economy, further increasing trade and economic ties, and expanding bilateral political discourse.