A military serviceman has died as a result of a road accident that took place Tuesday in the Gegharkunik Province of Armenia.

At around 12։30am, a vehicle went off road on the motorway leading from Chambarak town to Vahan village, hit a pile of soil, rolled several times, and ended up on the roadside.

According to shamshyan.com, the 28-year-old driver of this car died on the spot. Rescuers found his body outside the vehicle.

The report on this incident may be forwarded to military police, since it was found out that the driver was serving in a military unit as a contract serviceman.