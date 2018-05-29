The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Tuesday received Toivo Klaar, the European Union (EU) Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia.

First, the PM underscored Armenia’s continued development of relations and constructive discourse with the EU. Also, Pashinyan considered it indispensable that all EU countries ratify—as soon as possible—the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, and expressed a conviction that this document will enable to give a new impetus to the collaboration and contribute to the implementation of reforms in Armenia.

Klaar, for his part, stressed the need for giving a new momentum to Armenia-EU relations, and expressed that hope that bilateral cooperation will continue to expand also prior to the aforementioned agreement’s ratification by all EU member countries.

Also, the interlocutors discussed several matters related to the avenues for the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict, and exchanged views on a number of other issues of mutual interest.