At least four people have died in Cuba over the last two days due to heavy rains associated with subtropical storm Alberto, which led to massive floods in the island nation's central provinces as well as damage to roads, bridges, houses and state institutions, Xinhua reported.

According to a Cuban state television report, the four victims died due to their imprudence such as walking in flooded areas and swimming in rivers with strong currents.

"We have four people dead so far, two in the province of Ciego de Avila, one in Sancti Spiritus and another in Villa Clara due to reckless behavior," said Interior Minister Julio Gandarilla in a meeting on Tuesday, chaired by the country's president Miguel Diaz-Canel.

Over the last four days, heavy rains have affected the island nation's central provinces, as flood left thousands of homes under water. Over 51,000 Cubans have been evacuated in the area.

Some 1,384 homes have been affected, with 174 totally collapsed, according to the meeting. Over 43,000 people remain without electricity in several provinces.